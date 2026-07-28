Mumbai-Nanded Vande Bharat Delayed 32 Minutes After OHE Fault In Kasara-Igatpuri Ghat Section | file pic

Mumbai: Train No. 20706 Mumbai–Nanded Vande Bharat Express was delayed for around 32 minutes on Monday after an overhead equipment (OHE) issue between Kasara and Igatpuri in the ghat section. Railway staff restored the fault on priority, allowing the train to continue its journey safely.

OHE Insulator Failure Affects Power Supply

The train came to a halt between 4.35 pm and 5.07 pm after an OHE insulator failed to hold properly in the Kasara–Igatpuri section. The defect affected power supply to the electric train, prompting an immediate response from railway maintenance teams.

Read Also Third Accused Arrested In ₹3-Crore Defence Project Cheating Case By Mumbai Crime Branch

Officials attended to the faulty OHE insulator on priority and completed the necessary repairs at the site. After the overhead equipment was declared fit for operations, the Vande Bharat resumed its journey towards Nanded without any further disruption.

The incident highlights the importance of quick maintenance response in the busy ghat section, where uninterrupted OHE functioning is essential for the safe and timely movement of electric trains. No injuries or other operational issues were reported.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/