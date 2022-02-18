Maharashtra Tourism department to organize the iconic Grape festival in Junnar

The State Government’s tourism department will host a 3-day Grape festival in Junnar, one of the prominent tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 18th to 20th 2022. The festival aims at placing Junnar grape yards as the most-sought after tourist destination in the state and promote grape agro- tourism.

After a difficult year of pandemic, Maharashtra is all set to welcome tourists again, provide an opportunity to explore the state and join in on the festivities across the length and breadth of the state. Surrounded by the beautiful mountain ranges of Malshej, winding natural ghats, Ancient Caves and two Ashtavinayak Temple, Junnar is a perfect tourism location in the state.

Supriya Karmarkar, Deputy Director of Pune region said, “The tourists will be able to enjoy a special tour of farm-fresh grapes, consume and purchase beverages on the spot and witness the entire wine-making process at the festival. We will have a variety of grapes and grape products such as raisins, black currents, grape juice etc. Tourists will also get an opportunity to purchase freshly-plucked grapes directly from the farm.”

“It is an excellent way of helping the grape harvesters extend their reach, while giving a chance for them to meet and exchange experience with tourists, experts and business enterprises. In order to get first-hand experience of the festival, the participants must register themselves till 18th February. They can visit the website and fill the form to participate,” she added.

Some of the key attractions of the festival will include local food & rural rides, heritage walks and enthralling cultural programs. The itinerary will comprise visits to less explored places such as Grape Farm visit, Junnar Heritage Walk, Winery Visit, Naneghat, Boating, OzarGanpati Temple, Gibson Statue, LenyadriGanpati Temple, Tamhane Museum, Amba- Ambika Caves and Junnar Weekly market. Many cultural and entertainment programs will be arranged during the festival.

The festival will provide a great opportunity to local farmers, Self-help groups and Local artisans to showcase their work to the tourists.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:00 AM IST