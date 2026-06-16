Maharashtra Tops World Bicycle Day Challenge 2026 With 61,174 Kilometres, Punjab And UP Follow In Rankings |

Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in the World Bicycle Day Challenge 2026, recording the highest cumulative cycling distance among participating states and Union Territories across India.

Punjab Second, UP Third

According to the final official state rankings released by the organisers, cyclists from Maharashtra collectively covered 61,174.49 kilometres, securing first place in the nationwide challenge. Punjab finished second with 39,510.41 kilometres, while Uttar Pradesh claimed third position with 24,354.11 kilometres.

West Bengal secured fourth place with 15,640.58 kilometres, followed by Tamil Nadu in fifth with 12,173.45 kilometres. Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Haryana completed the top ten rankings.

Activity Tracked on Strava App

The achievement was recorded on Strava, a mobile application that can track more than 40 sports and fitness activities, including running, cycling, walking, hiking and yoga.

The challenge, organised by the Fit India Movement and the Sports Authority of India, was held across 6,000 cities in India to mark World Bicycle Day. The theme, “Cycle Today, Change Tomorrow”, aimed to encourage sustainable mobility, environmental awareness and healthier lifestyles through cycling.

Total Distance of 2.24 Lakh Kilometres

The organisers reported that participants collectively covered a total distance of 224,743.01 kilometres during the challenge. More than 28 states and Union Territories, along with additional participating groups, took part in the nationwide campaign.

Chirag Shah, Thane Bicycle Mayor who participated in the Mumbai event on 7 June, said that more than 350 members from over 30 cycling clubs took part in the three-kilometre event at Worli Sea Face. The event was also a feature in the 'Sunday on Cycle' campaign.

A Bicycle Mayor is a volunteer cycling advocate selected by BYCS, a Netherlands-based group to help shape a more sustainable, healthy, and accessible future in cities. Bicycle Mayors are part of a global Bicycle Mayor Network and work locally to strengthen community engagement and promote behavioural and cultural change around mobility. They also liaison with government authorities for the promotion of cycling.

Among other notable performers, Madhya Pradesh ranked eleventh, Assam twelfth and Chandigarh thirteenth. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Odisha and Telangana also featured prominently in the rankings.

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