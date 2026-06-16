Kharghar And Taloja Residents Turn To Borewells As Water Crisis Deepens, Tanker Costs Soar Amid Irregular Supply | Sourced

With the water crisis in Kharghar and Taloja showing little sign of easing, residents, housing societies and developers are increasingly turning to borewells as a desperate alternative to cope with chronic shortages and soaring tanker costs.

Drilling Machines Everywhere

Across several sectors in Kharghar and Taloja, borewell drilling machines have become a common sight as societies seek a more dependable source of water amid irregular supply from CIDCO.

Faced with mounting monthly expenditure on private water tankers, many residential complexes have begun investing in borewells in an attempt to reduce costs and secure a steady supply.

Daily Life Disrupted by Crisis

Residents say the crisis has severely disrupted daily life.

"Every day begins with anxiety over whether there will be enough water for basic household needs. We have to constantly monitor storage tanks and plan our routine around water availability. This is not how people should be forced to live," said Srishti Gosh, bresident of a housing society in Kharghar.

Another resident from Taloja said families are bearing a growing financial burden due to repeated tanker purchases. "Our maintenance bills have gone up because societies have no option but to call tankers frequently. Even then, there is no guarantee that water will be available when required."

Several residents also expressed concern over the long-term uncertainty. "We invested our life savings in homes here, but every summer we are left struggling for water. Borewells seem to be the only practical solution at the moment, but nobody knows how sustainable that is," said Mahesh Shinde, a resident.

Surge in Drilling Service Requests

Builders and housing societies report a sharp rise in demand for borewell drilling services over the past few months, with industry professionals saying requests this year have increased significantly compared to previous years, reflecting the severity of the water shortage.

However, experts have cautioned against excessive dependence on groundwater extraction. They warn that unchecked drilling and over-exploitation of aquifers could lead to a rapid decline in groundwater levels and create serious environmental challenges in the future.

Water conservation specialists have called for urgent measures to strengthen rainwater harvesting infrastructure, promote groundwater recharge and encourage responsible water use to ensure long-term sustainability and prevent the crisis from worsening.

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