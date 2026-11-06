Maharashtra Tops National Rankings In Formation Of Women’s Self-Help Groups Under UMED Campaign | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra has secured the top position in the country in the formation of women's self-help groups (SHGs) during the Seva Sankalp campaign, with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UMED) facilitating the formation of 1,03,209 new groups across the state.

The achievement is part of the mission's efforts to strengthen the rural women's self-help group movement and promote their financial independence through regular activities and the Seva Sankalp campaign. According to the campaign figures, more than 10 lakh rural women have been brought into the self-help group network.

Over 78,000 Groups Registered On LokOS

Of the 1,03,209 newly formed SHGs, 78,454 have been successfully registered on LokOS, the mission's digital platform, while the registration of the remaining groups is underway. The mission had set a target of forming 1,05,371 groups by the end of the Seva Sankalp campaign and has come close to achieving it.

Maharashtra also emerged as the leading state in the country in terms of the number of SHGs established during the campaign period. Officials attributed the achievement to coordinated efforts by the UMED machinery from the state level down to village-level functionaries, who worked towards expanding the reach of the initiative.

Target Of One Crore Lakhpati Didis

The expansion of the SHG network is also expected to play a significant role in the state's ambitious target of creating one crore Lakhpati Didis — rural women earning an annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a national target of creating six crore Lakhpati Didis. Along similar lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set a target of developing one crore Lakhpati Didis in the state.

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Government Push For Women's Economic Empowerment

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is working towards achieving this goal under the guidance of Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, Minister of State Yogesh Kadam and department secretary Chandrakant Pulkundwar. Women joining the newly established self-help groups are expected to be key participants in this economic empowerment initiative.

Congratulating the UMED team on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer Shridhar Dhube Patil said the large-scale formation of self-help groups during the Seva Sankalp campaign would further strengthen the women's collective movement in Maharashtra.

He said the mission would continue its efforts to make rural women financially independent and improve their economic prosperity through sustained initiatives.

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