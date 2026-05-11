Maharashtra Tops India In Corruption Cases But Records Lowest Conviction Rate: NCRB Data

Maharashtra records the highest number of corruption cases in India while reporting the country’s lowest conviction rate, according to NCRB data | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 11: Statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its report revealed that Maharashtra had the lowest 7.1% conviction rate in cases related to the Prevention of Corruption Act across the country in 2024.

The data further revealed that in 2024, trials were completed in 281 cases in Maharashtra and conviction was achieved in only 20 cases.

Maharashtra records lowest conviction rate

The NCRB statistics revealed that in 2024, after Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh had the lowest conviction rate (11.8%), followed by Jharkhand (14.3%), while Uttarakhand had the highest conviction rate (85.7%).

The NCRB statistics also revealed that in 2024, the maximum number of convictions were achieved by Tamil Nadu (106), followed by Odisha (105), Madhya Pradesh (102), Rajasthan (109) and Kerala (85).

State registers highest number of corruption cases

Maharashtra registered the highest number of corruption cases at 721, followed by Tamil Nadu (364), Karnataka (334), Rajasthan (318) and Punjab (280).

Out of the 721 cases, 683 were corruption-related trap cases, 31 disproportionate assets cases and seven cases of criminal misconduct.

In 2024, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested 982 persons on charges of corruption, chargesheets were filed in 1,059 cases, 1,527 persons were chargesheeted, 33 persons were convicted, 24 persons were discharged and 324 persons were acquitted, the statistics revealed.

Former ACB officer raises concerns

"Conviction rate in ACB cases in Maharashtra has dwindled to an abysmally low level. At the all-India level, Maharashtra has remained on the top in registering cases against corrupt individuals, but in convicting the culprits, its performance is far from satisfactory.

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In order to achieve positive results, effective steps need to be ensured at various levels including complainants, witnesses, investigating officers, FSL officers, sanctioning authorities, prosecutors and judicial officers," said a former ACB officer.

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