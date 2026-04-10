Maharashtra ACB Registers 183 Corruption Cases In Q1 2026; Revenue, Police Officials Top List

ACB data reveals rise in corruption cases across departments in Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 10: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that most trap cases are related to officials of the Revenue and Land Records department, followed by the Police, Panchayat Samiti, Education Department, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL).

According to the statistics, from January till March 2026, a total of 183 corruption-related cases have been registered in the state, in which 262 persons, including 43 private persons, were booked.

Majority of accused are Class III officials

Further analysis of the statistics revealed that most officials involved in 183 trap cases are Class III government officials (134), followed by Class II officials (37), Class I (18), and Class IV (07).

As per the statistics, this year, most corruption-related trap cases were registered against officials of the Revenue and Land Records department (52), followed by the Police (27), Panchayat Samiti (17), Education department (11), MSEDCL (10), Forest department (09), and Agriculture department (08).

Bribe amount totals Rs 96 lakh

The statistics revealed that in 183 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved is Rs 96 lakh. The highest amount of bribe money sought is related to officials of the Sales Tax department (Rs 20.55 lakh), followed by Police (Rs 14.68 lakh), Public Works department (Rs 13.50 lakh), Revenue and Land Records department (Rs 7.05 lakh), Forest department (Rs 6.93 lakh), Panchayat Samiti (Rs 6.79 lakh), and Education department (Rs 4.44 lakh).

Action pending against several accused officials

The ACB has also sent proposals in three corruption-related cases to the government seeking permission to confiscate assets worth Rs 6.63 crore of the accused public servants.

ACB statistics also show that at least 208 officials from 20 different government departments across the state who have been booked in corruption cases are yet to be placed under suspension by their respective departments.

The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of officials who have not been suspended are from the Thane and Mumbai range. The statistics also revealed that 28 government officials from various departments who have been booked in corruption cases are yet to be terminated.

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Entrapment cases registered by ACB in 2026

● Revenue and Land Records department (52)

● Police (27)

● Panchayat Samiti (17)

● Education department (11)

● MSEDCL (10)

● Forest department (09)

● Agriculture department (08)

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