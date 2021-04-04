Maharashtra tops among other states with 73.54 lakh jabs

Mumbai: With cumulative jabs to 73.54 lakh people, Maharashtra has topped the vaccination tally in India. In the state, a record 4,62,735 people were also vaccinated on April 3. Dr Pradip Vyas, Principal Secretary Health of Maharashtra, said that on Saturday state administered the highest ever number of 4.62 lakh vaccines in a day from 4,102 centres which probably would be a national record till now.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “Since the launch of vaccination on January 16, Maharashtra has been topping among other states. Maharashtra is way ahead of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in daily vaccination. The state government proposes to double the number of people to be vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh daily from the present level of 3 lakh people. State is confident to achieve this target due to the effective functioning of the health machinery and cooperation from the citizens.’’ He informed that Pune continues to remain at the top among other districts with the vaccination of 76,594 on a single day that is on April 3, followed by Mumbai suburban district 46,937, Nagpur 41,556 and Thane 33,490.

At the national level, cumulatively the Maharashtra has so far vaccinated 73,54,244 while Gujarat is on the second slot with 69,23,008, Uttar Pradesh at third with 66,43,096 then came Rajasthan 63,31,601 and West Bengal 59,58,488.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the Centre to increase vaccine supply so that daily vaccination of 6 to 7 lakh people can be achieved. Tope also made a representation to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan and pleaded for additional vaccine supply.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte during the recent video conference with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has made a strong case for making available addition 1.3 crore vaccines to inoculate people above 45 years of age from including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Thane, Aurangabad and Nagpur. Kunte’s request came at a time when state’s daily cases are about to cross 50,000 mark while active cases are above 4 lakh.