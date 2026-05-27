'Maharashtra To Strengthen PCPNDT Act Enforcement To Prevent Female Foeticide': Minister Prakash Abitkar

Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar chairs a review meeting in Mumbai and calls for stronger enforcement measures against female foeticide across Maharashtra |

Mumbai, May 28: Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday called for the establishment of an effective and coordinated mechanism to prevent female foeticide and ensure strict implementation of the PCPNDT Act across the state.

Minister calls for stronger enforcement of PCPNDT Act

Chairing a meeting of the State Inspection and Monitoring Committee at Arogya Bhavan in Mumbai, Minister Abitkar said the state government has adopted a strict policy for the effective enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

He appealed to committee members to actively cooperate in spreading awareness, publicity and implementation of the law through better coordination among all concerned agencies.

The meeting was attended by MLA Sneha Dubey, Principal Secretary Nipun Vinayak, Additional Director Dr Sandeep Sangale, Deputy Director Dr Digambar Kanagule, Assistant Director Dr Vaishali Badhe and other committee members.

Dedicated mechanism proposed for coordination

Minister Abitkar stressed the need to create a dedicated team and a dedicated administrative mechanism to strengthen coordination among all departments involved in implementing the PCPNDT Act. He said the prescribed procedures must be implemented effectively to achieve the original objective of the law.

Highlighting the social importance of the issue, the minister said public representatives should actively participate in the campaign within their respective constituencies to accelerate the movement against female foeticide. He urged all stakeholders to contribute responsibly towards the cause.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Health Department Launches PCOD Clinic At Thane District Hospital To Strengthen...

Abitkar also assured that the suggestions made by committee members during the meeting would be taken into consideration while strengthening the implementation framework.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/