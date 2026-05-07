Maharashtra Health Department Launches PCOD Clinic At Thane District Hospital To Strengthen Women’s Healthcare

PCOD Clinic Launched at Thane District Hospital to Boost Women's Health | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, May 7: In a significant move toward improving women’s healthcare, the Maharashtra State Health Department has officially launched PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) clinics across the state. As part of this initiative, a dedicated clinic was inaugurated at the Thane District Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The initiative aims to address the rising hormonal challenges faced by women, particularly young unmarried women in urban areas and those in their reproductive years.

Comprehensive services and specialist care

The newly established clinic will operate every Wednesday alongside the Menopause OPD. It is designed to provide a holistic approach to managing PCOD through a variety of specialised services:

Expert Screenings: Health check-ups conducted by expert gynaecologists.

Pathological Testing: Necessary medical tests to identify hormonal imbalances.

Integrated Treatment: A combination of medical intervention and clinical counselling.

Mental Health Support: Counselling sessions to address the psychological impact of hormonal disorders.

Lifestyle Guidance: Expert advice on diet and lifestyle modifications essential for managing the condition.

Inauguration and awareness

The clinic was inaugurated under the guidance of the Civil Surgeon of Thane District Hospital. The event saw participation from the Additional Civil Surgeon (ACS) and the Resident Medical Officer (RMO-OR), both of whom provided critical insights into the management of PCOD.

During the ceremony, gynaecologists and senior nursing staff addressed the gathered women and patients, emphasising the importance of early intervention.

"Due to changing lifestyles and increasing mental stress, the prevalence of PCOD among young women is on the rise," experts noted during the session. "With timely diagnosis and the right treatment, this condition can be effectively managed."

Also Watch:

Following the inauguration, the clinic immediately began its operations, conducting physical examinations for attending patients and providing them with necessary medications and counselling on the spot. This initiative marks a proactive step by the state to ensure that specialised hormonal care is accessible to all women.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/