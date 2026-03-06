Maharashtra Govt To Tighten PCPNDT Act Enforcement To Curb Female Foeticide; MCOCA Action Under Consideration

Maharashtra government plans stricter enforcement of the PCPNDT Act to curb illegal sex determination and female foeticide across the state | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, March 5: The Maharashtra government has decided to further strengthen the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to curb female foeticide across the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Health Minister at Mantralaya.

Directive for strict enforcement

During the meeting, the minister directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the PCPNDT Act, 1994 (amended in 2003), and to intensify action against those involved in illegal sex determination and sex-selective abortions.

He also asked the Law and Judiciary Department to examine the legal feasibility of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against doctors or diagnostic centres found guilty of repeated violations.

Officials from the Law and Judiciary Department, the Medical Education Department and the Public Health Department attended the meeting.

Monitoring and inspection measures

The government has instructed that state-, district- and taluka-level monitoring committees hold regular meetings to review enforcement measures. Special inspection drives will be launched to keep a close watch on sonography centres and abortion clinics.

Authorities have also been directed to expedite investigations and fast-track pending cases at the district level.

Stricter punishment under consideration

Under the existing provisions of the PCPNDT Act, offenders face imprisonment ranging from three to five years. The government is also considering enhancing the punishment to seven to ten years.

Additionally, officials have been instructed to ensure that the medical licence of any doctor facing charges is suspended promptly once a chargesheet is filed.

The state government said the stricter measures are aimed at strengthening deterrence and ensuring effective prevention of female foeticide.

