'Maharashtra To Strengthen Coastal Security With Tech Upgrades, Enhanced Surveillance And Police Jetties': Minister Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra's Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane reviews coastal security measures as Maharashtra prepares to deploy advanced technology and improve maritime surveillance | File Photo

Mumbai, May 28: In a major push to fortify the state’s maritime borders, Maharashtra's Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane, announced that the government will significantly overhaul its coastal security apparatus.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Mantralaya, Rane emphasised that tightening surveillance along Maharashtra's vast coastline is an urgent necessity and a top priority for the state.

The core strategy focuses on breaking down bureaucratic silos and leveraging modern technology to build a foolproof security grid aimed at guaranteeing the safety of the fishing community, coastal residents and commercial maritime traffic.

सागरी किनारपट्टी सुरक्षेच्या अनुषंगाने आज मंत्रालयातील माझ्या दालनात बैठक घेऊन सविस्तर आढावा घेतला.



सागरी किनारपट्टीवरील संभाव्य धोके रोखण्यासाठी सागरी सुरक्षा अधिक सक्षम व सतर्क असणे अत्यंत आवश्यक आहे. मुंबई किनारपट्टीप्रमाणेच रत्नागिरी व सिंधुदुर्ग जिल्ह्यांच्या… pic.twitter.com/3VROU5KZTj — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) May 27, 2026

Focus on technology and inter-agency coordination

Minister Rane underscored that the state government is taking a highly serious approach to plugging existing gaps by establishing a seamless communication network between different state and central maritime agencies.

The planned upgrades will focus on strengthening round-the-clock patrolling across sensitive coastal zones and prioritising the construction of dedicated jetty facilities for the police department to ensure rapid deployment during emergencies.

"Securing our extensive coastline is the need of the hour," Minister Rane stated. "By fostering robust coordination among all stakeholder departments and integrating cutting-edge technology, we are committed to building an impenetrable maritime defence system."

Senior officials attend strategic review

The strategic review saw the participation of top bureaucrats and maritime stakeholders, highlighting the high priority of the initiative. Key officials in attendance included Secretary of the Fisheries Department Ramaswami N., CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board Pradeep P., Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, and Managing Director of the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Prakash Khaple, along with other senior department officials.

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The administration is expected to roll out a detailed action plan soon, mapping out the deployment of technological tools and the timeline for the new police jetties.

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