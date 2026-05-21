Maharashtra To Soon Launch India's First Underwater Museum; MTDC Completes Installation Of Retired Naval Warship Off Sindhudurg Coast

Ex-INS Guldar rests on the seabed off Sindhudurg after being transformed into India’s first underwater museum and marine tourism attraction | File Photo

Mumbai, May 21: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has completed the installation of the decommissioned Indian Navy warship, Ex-INS Guldar, on the seabed near Sindhudurg to anchor India’s first-ever integrated underwater museum.

The project is expected to boost tourism activities like scuba diving, guided wreck diving, submarine experiences, marine education, and research activities in the region.

The museum is being developed by MTDC, Maharashtra Tourism, and the Union government’s ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale’ scheme.

The intentional sinking — or scuttling — was completed on May 19 in coordination with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Positioned at a depth of roughly 22 metres off the pristine Konkan coast near the iconic Nivati Rock, the 83.9-metre-long vessel will now begin its second life as a world-class marine sanctuary and adventure tourism hub.

Warship to become marine sanctuary

Launched in December 1985 at the Gdynia Shipyard in Poland, Ex-INS Guldar was a formidable ‘Magar-class’ landing ship tank. For nearly 39 years, the warship defended Indian waters, actively deploying in amphibious warfare operations, troop and logistics transport, and coastal security before its decommissioning on January 12, 2024.

Before making its final descent, the vessel underwent rigorous environmental cleaning to ensure all hazardous materials were entirely removed. Detailed scientific evaluations by the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography confirmed that the site lacks natural coral reefs, ensuring the artificial reef structure will safely introduce new biodiversity without threatening existing ecosystems.

Over time, the resilient steel hull will evolve into a vibrant artificial reef. It will provide a much-needed habitat for marine flora, micro-organisms, and diverse fish populations, establishing a thriving ecosystem while acting as a living monument to India’s naval history.

Tourism and research opportunities

According to the operational blueprint, tourists will take speedboats from local jetties to Nivati Rock. From there, they will board a specialised barge to access the wreck through multiple experiential packages, including submarine experiences, scuba diving expeditions up to 30 metres, guided wreck diving and photography, as well as scientific research.

The ambitious venture models itself after legendary international wreck-diving sites such as the USS Oriskany in Florida and the HMAS Swan in Australia.

The project has been driven by a massive cross-governmental push to elevate the Konkan coast into a premier international destination and position Maharashtra as a leader in marine and experiential tourism.

While the Union government approved financial assistance of Rs 46.91 crore in November 2024, the Maharashtra government granted revised administrative approval of Rs 112.46 crore in December 2025 for the project.

Boost for Konkan tourism

While the tourism-oriented reuse of a retired Indian Navy warship will act as a tribute to the nation’s maritime legacy and military service, the project is expected to significantly boost the tourism economy of Sindhudurg district and the entire Konkan coastline.

Also Watch:

MTDC Managing Director Neelesh R. Gatne said, “MTDC invites domestic and international tourists, scuba divers, marine researchers, students, photographers, and explorers to experience this unique underwater tourism attraction. Information regarding diving slots, submarine bookings, and tourist facilities will soon be announced through MTDC’s official channels.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/