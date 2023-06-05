Maharashtra To Soon Have A Separate MSME Secretary

Union Minister Narayan Rane |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged full cooperation in promoting the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, announcing the appointment of an independent secretary dedicated to the department, said Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday. The assurance came after a meeting between CM Shinde, senior state officials, and the union minister to discuss bolstering MSME activities in Maharashtra.

During the meeting, several policy decisions were made with the objective of propelling Maharashtra to the top position in MSME production nationwide, stated Rane. Furthermore, the state government has waived the land cost of Rs 13 crore for the technology centre being developed by the Union MSME department in Sindhudurg district. The CM also confirmed the removal of reservation on department land at Saki Naka, according to the minister's address at the BJP state headquarters.

CM Shinde revealed that the state government has identified locations in 15 districts for the establishment of extension centers for the MSME technology centre. Additionally, a building has been allocated for the coir industry center, and municipal corporations have been requested to provide space for the marketing of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) goods.

While technology centers are already operational in Mumbai and Aurangabad, the process of allotting Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land for centers in Nagpur and Pune is underway. CM Shinde announced the allocation of land for the center in Sindhudurg and expressed willingness to provide land in Amravati in Vidarbha and Dindori in Nashik district for similar centers. He also emphasized the promotion of MSME industries along the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor, covering 18 nodes.

Officials stated that Maharashtra leads in MSME industry registrations, with over 29 lakh industries registered in the state thus far.