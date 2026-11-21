Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil announces proposed changes to simplify managing committee elections in smaller cooperative housing societies across Maharashtra | X - @babasahebpati1

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In a move to simplify and expedite elections in small cooperative housing societies, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow societies with 50 or fewer members to conduct their managing committee elections through a special general body meeting (AGM).

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil on Friday. The government will amend Rule 76-G of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Election to Committee) Rules, 2014, to facilitate the new arrangement.

Election Process To Be Reduced To 9-13 Days

At present, elections in Class-E cooperative housing societies with up to 250 members generally take around 35 days to complete. Under the proposed amendment, societies with 50 or fewer members will be able to complete the entire election process within just 9 to 13 days.

Patil said the existing procedure was time-consuming and costly for smaller housing societies, whose office-bearers generally manage their responsibilities on a voluntary basis. Candidates and election officers often had to assemble repeatedly at different stages of the process, creating additional logistical and financial burdens.

The proposal was put forward by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Election Authority to make the election process simpler and more convenient.

New Timelines For Election Officers

Under the proposed changes, the election officer will have to issue a notice for the special general body meeting within three days of publication of the final voters' list, while ensuring a minimum seven-day notice period before the meeting. The election officer will preside over the meeting, where the election results will also be declared.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Promotes Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti And Thane Police Commissioner...

The election officer will be required to submit a report to the Registrar within two days of announcing the results. The Registrar will subsequently have to constitute the managing committee within seven days of receiving the report.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/