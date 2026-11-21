Deven Bharti (Commissioner Of Mumbai Police) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has promoted two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). The officers include Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Thane City Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre.

Maharashtra Home Department Issues Official Promotion Orders

The state government's Home Department issued the promotion orders on Friday. The promotions have been granted in accordance with the provisions of the 2026 Select List for officers in the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank and by exercising powers under Section 22N of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 (Act 22 of 1951).

Notably, both officers have been granted in-situ promotions, which means they will continue to serve in their existing positions despite being elevated to the DGP rank.

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