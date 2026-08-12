Maharashtra To Set Up High-Level Panel To Reform Recruitment Examination System: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting at Varsha in Mumbai where the Maharashtra government announced a high-level committee to reform recruitment examinations and strengthen safeguards against paper leaks | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced the formation of a high-level committee to recommend comprehensive reforms to the examination system for various government recruitment processes in the state, with a focus on making the system more secure and transparent.

The committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department V. Radha, will travel to different revenue divisions and interact with students, educational institution representatives and other stakeholders before submitting a report on the proposed reforms.

Committee Members Named

The panel will include Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Information Technology Department Secretary Virendra Singh, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Dr N. Ramaswamy and Nashik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Fadnavis at his official Varsha residence. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present and made several suggestions regarding reforms to the recruitment examination system.

Focus On Exam Security

Fadnavis also directed officials to complete within the next fortnight the process of implementing in Maharashtra the recently enacted central law dealing with paper leaks and examination-related malpractices.

The Chief Minister noted that while Maharashtra already has its own legislation on the issue, the central law contains stricter provisions.

The Chief Minister further directed the government to establish at least 25,000 secure classrooms across the state for conducting examinations.

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Coordination Measures Discussed

The meeting also discussed strengthening the coordination role of district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and senior education department officials in the conduct of recruitment examinations.

Officials also examined examination systems followed in other countries, existing procedures in Maharashtra and possible measures to improve security and prevent malpractices.

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