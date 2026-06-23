'Maharashtra To Set Up Anti-Drug Units In Every Police Station,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis In Assembly

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a major expansion of the state's anti-narcotics infrastructure, stating that dedicated anti-drug units will be established in every police station to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking, sale and consumption. Reiterating the government's "zero tolerance" policy against narcotics, Fadnavis said Maharashtra is adopting a comprehensive approach to dismantle the financial and operational networks of drug syndicates operating across the state.

Announcement in response to Sena MLA query

The Chief Minister made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly while responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu regarding the sale and consumption of narcotic substances in Maharashtra. MLAs Sudhir Mungantiwar, Jayant Patil, Amin Patel, Yogesh Sagar and Sanjay Kshirsagar also participated in the discussion through supplementary questions.

Fadnavis said the challenge posed by narcotics is not limited to Maharashtra but has emerged as a serious national concern. In line with the Centre's nationwide anti-drug campaign, the state government has adopted a "Whole of Government Approach" involving coordinated action by multiple departments to tackle illegal cultivation, production, trafficking, transportation, sale and consumption of narcotic substances.

CM likens drug fight to Naxal crackdown

"As the country successfully curbed the Naxalite movement, we are determined to eliminate the narcotics network as well," the Chief Minister said, emphasizing that sustained and coordinated enforcement would be the key to dismantling drug syndicates.

To strengthen enforcement, the government has decided to establish dedicated anti-narcotics units in police stations across Maharashtra. At present, seven Anti-Narcotics Task Force units are operational in the state. The government plans to expand the force further by creating additional posts and strengthening manpower and infrastructure.

Senior inspectors accountable for drug rise

Fadnavis said accountability within the police force would be significantly increased. Senior police inspectors will be held responsible if drug-related activities rise within their jurisdictions. At the same time, officers and personnel who perform exceptionally in anti-drug operations will be rewarded through promotions, incentives and special postings. Personnel serving in anti-narcotics task forces will also be given the option of transfer after completing three years of service.

Under the government's zero-tolerance policy, any police officer or employee found involved in offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will face dismissal from service, the Chief Minister warned.

Drugs worth ₹523 crore destroyed in 2025

Highlighting recent enforcement achievements, Fadnavis informed the House that narcotics worth Rs 523.17 crore were destroyed by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and police agencies during 2025. Between January and April 2026, police registered 1,142 cases related to possession of narcotic substances and arrested 1,626 accused persons. During these operations, drugs worth Rs 254.53 crore were seized.

The state has also intensified action against drug consumers and traffickers. According to official data presented in the Assembly, 3,199 cases were registered against individuals involved in drug consumption during the first four months of 2026. By the end of May, police had registered 528 cases against drug peddlers and arrested 655 accused persons. Additionally, cases were filed against 2,855 drug consumers, leading to the arrest of 2,459 individuals.

Salim Dola network dismantled, says CM

The Chief Minister highlighted the successful crackdown on the network of international drug trafficker Salim Dola, who was brought back to India from abroad. According to investigators, Dola had established MD drug manufacturing units in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and allegedly produced and sold nearly 4,000 kilograms of the synthetic drug.

"Most of the network has now been dismantled, and this is a major success in the fight against drugs," Fadnavis said. He added that narcotics seized during raids are scientifically destroyed through incineration, ensuring that confiscated drugs do not re-enter the market.

CM gets daily 20-minute anti-drug briefing

The Chief Minister also revealed that he personally reviews narcotics-related matters every day and will henceforth receive a dedicated 20-minute daily briefing from the police department on anti-drug operations and enforcement actions.

Alongside enforcement measures, the government plans to intensify awareness campaigns. Fadnavis announced that nearly 3,000 schools and colleges across Maharashtra would be covered under a statewide awareness drive to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse and available rehabilitation mechanisms.

The government is also focusing on rehabilitation of addicts. The Public Health Department and Social Justice Department have been directed to establish de-addiction centres in every district. In Mumbai and surrounding areas, special rehabilitation facilities for addicts will be developed, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be asked to identify and provide suitable land for such centres.

To encourage public participation, the state will introduce a reward scheme for citizens who provide credible information about drug trafficking activities. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, the Chief Minister assured.

Fadnavis further informed the House that Maharashtra has sent suggestions to the Union Government regarding proposed amendments to the NDPS Act. The state has also launched awareness initiatives such as the "Drug-Free Mumbai" campaign and is working to curb the glorification of narcotics in films and other media. Existing legal provisions will be used to take action wherever violations are found, he said.

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