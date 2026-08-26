'Maharashtra To Seek Consensus On APMC Reforms, Trader Demands And Market Fee Issues': Minister Jaykumar Rawal

Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal |

The Maharashtra government will seek consensus-based solutions to various issues faced by traders and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), while maintaining a balance between the interests of farmers, traders and consumers, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal said on Tuesday.

Meeting with traders planned

Rawal was speaking at a meeting held at the Mantralaya to discuss various demands raised by the Maharashtra State Traders’ Action Committee. He said a meeting involving office-bearers of market committees and trader representatives would be convened to discuss the issues in detail and arrive at an appropriate solution.

Trader representatives demanded the abolition of service and user charges imposed by APMCs and sought the replacement of cess with maintenance charges. They also called for amendments to market committee laws and regulations in line with changing business requirements and demanded a transparent system conducive to the ease of doing business.

Tax differences highlighted

The traders further sought removal of differences in taxation between registered and unregistered traders.

Rawal said the government’s objective was to support farmers, traders and market committees without causing financial losses to any stakeholder or imposing an additional burden on consumers.

Cess alternatives under consideration

If certain agricultural commodities were being subjected to double taxation, trader organisations should submit detailed representations, he said. The government would examine the matter and hold discussions with the GST Commissioner to explore measures to reduce the tax burden, Rawal added.

The minister said completely abolishing the cess may not be a practical solution, but viable alternatives should be explored. He stressed that APMCs were expected to provide essential services and facilities to traders.

Rawal also announced that services provided by market committees would gradually be brought online to improve transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business.

He pointed out that the issues and requirements of market committees in Mumbai, Pune and other districts were different and therefore decisions would be taken after considering the specific circumstances of each market.

The minister said the government would continue discussions with stakeholders to ensure that reforms in the APMC system benefit farmers and traders while safeguarding consumer interests.

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