'Maharashtra Moves To Simplify Laterite Stone Mining Rules,' Says Minister Yogesh Kadam

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam | File Image

Mumbai: Revenue Minister of State Yogesh Kadam has directed officials to take necessary measures to simplify and speed up rules and permission procedures for the laterite stone mining industry, while taking local conditions into consideration.

Kadam said the industry should not face unnecessary administrative delays and called for a more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly system to facilitate mining operations.

Meeting held at Mantralaya

A meeting chaired by Kadam was held at the Mantralaya to discuss various issues faced by the laterite stone mining sector. Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Vikas Kharage, Deputy Secretary Umesh Rathod, Laterite Stone Mining Industry Association president Shashikant Dongre and other office-bearers attended the meeting. Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal participated through video conference.

Kadam said the government was committed to taking measures to support the industry, particularly considering its potential to generate local employment and promote economic activity. He called for a positive approach towards simplifying rules and administrative procedures wherever necessary.

Rules for minor mineral extraction reviewed

As laterite stone is classified as a minor mineral, the minister directed officials to examine and simplify the rules and procedures applicable to its extraction.

The meeting reviewed several issues, including the duration and fees of mining permits, application procedures, powers of competent authorities, timelines for granting permissions, renewal of licences, land and mineral rights, excavation permissions and transportation of extracted material.

Proposals and recommendations received from the district collectors of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have already been examined at the divisional level, officials informed the meeting.

Kadam directed the concerned departments to take further necessary action based on these proposals and recommendations. He stressed that the permission system should be made more transparent and time-bound so that legitimate mining activities can continue without avoidable administrative hurdles.

The move is expected to provide greater clarity to operators in the laterite stone sector while supporting local businesses and employment opportunities in the Konkan region.

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