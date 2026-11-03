Maharashtra To Seek Centre's Aid To Save 2.5 Lakh Hectares Of Fruit Orchards In Drought-Hit Regions

Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale said the state would seek special Central assistance to protect drought-hit fruit orchards and support farmers | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The Maharashtra government will seek special financial assistance from the Centre to protect nearly 2.5 lakh hectares of fruit orchards in Marathwada and western Vidarbha, which are facing the threat of destruction due to the severe drought.

Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale said on Monday that a proposal seeking one-time special assistance would be sent to the Centre after obtaining approval from the state Cabinet.

Proposal To Protect Orchards In 14 Districts

The issue was discussed at a meeting held at Mantralaya following a request by MLA Suresh Dhas, who sought financial support for farmers to save their orchards across 14 drought-affected districts in the two regions.

Gogawale said Maharashtra has around 6.85 lakh hectares under fruit cultivation, of which approximately 2.5 lakh hectares are in Marathwada and western Vidarbha. With water sources drying up, standing orchards are at risk of being destroyed, potentially causing substantial losses to farmers.

Water Supply And Employment Scheme Assistance Discussed

The meeting discussed measures such as arranging water supplies to orchards and extending assistance to farmers through the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme (VB-G RAM G).

The minister said the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 4,420 crore for Maharashtra under the scheme to undertake 375 categories of works. In addition to this allocation, the state will request special one-time assistance to protect the drought-affected orchard areas.

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Gogawale assured that the government would stand firmly behind farmers and take necessary steps to prevent the destruction of their long-term horticultural assets.

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