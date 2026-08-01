Maharashtra To Roll Out Comprehensive Ambulance Policy With Digital Tracking, Transparent Fares And GPS Monitoring

Maharashtra plans to introduce a statewide ambulance policy with digital tracking, transparent fares and integrated emergency response services | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: Maharashtra is set to introduce a comprehensive State Ambulance Policy aimed at making emergency medical transport faster, more transparent and accountable.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday said every registered ambulance in the state will be brought under a digital monitoring system, allowing authorities to track its location, availability, response time and service quality in real time.

The policy also proposes transparent fare regulation, standardised emergency response and better coordination between ambulances and hospitals.

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राज्यातील रुग्णवाहिका सेवा अधिक सक्षम, पारदर्शक, सुरक्षित आणि सर्वसामान्यांच्या आवाक्यात आणण्यासाठी मोटार वाहन विभागामार्फत लवकरच ‘महाराष्ट्र राज्य रुग्णवाहिका धोरण’ आखण्यात येणार आहे. रुग्णवाहिका ही केवळ वाहतुकीची सुविधा नसून आपत्कालीन परिस्थितीत… pic.twitter.com/aNCv5NcFpn — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) August 1, 2026

The proposed framework will cover the entire ambulance ecosystem, from registration and dispatch to patient transport and hospital admission. At present, Maharashtra has around 1,076 ambulances operating under the MEMS 108 partnership project, besides an estimated 4,500-5,000 ambulances run by private hospitals, charitable trusts and NGOs.

However, there is no single platform providing citizens with reliable information on ambulance availability, expected arrival time, onboard medical facilities or fare structure.

The new policy seeks to bridge this gap through four interconnected digital platforms designed for citizens, ambulance drivers, onboard medical tablets and government authorities.

Digital Monitoring System

Under the proposed system, people will be able to locate the nearest ambulance, track its movement, know the estimated arrival time, receive basic guidance through video calls and view the expected fare before booking.

Ambulance crews will have digital tools for duty management, navigation, training records and patient information. A separate dashboard for the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the Health Department will monitor ambulance performance, response times, repeated call refusals and suspected misuse.

Focus On Fare Transparency

A key feature of the policy is fare transparency. Registered ambulances may be required to publish their tariff on the app, while the state plans to notify maximum fares based on AIS-125 ambulance classifications. Digital trip records and e-receipts are also proposed to curb overcharging during emergencies.

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Emergency Care Measures

The policy will also include a first-aid guidance module to help citizens provide immediate assistance before an ambulance arrives.

"Every minute after an accident is critical. Technology, transparency and accountability can save lives by ensuring timely medical help reaches those in need," Sarnaik said.

The state government is expected to finalise the policy in the coming months.

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