Maharashtra Govt Launches Cashless PetroCard For 3,195 Ambulances; 102 Service Expanded To All Patients

Maharashtra launched a cashless fuel system for 3,195 government ambulances and expanded the 102 ambulance service to all patients | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: In a major push to modernise emergency healthcare services, the Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a Cashless PetroCard system for 3,195 government ambulances, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply, greater financial transparency and improved operational efficiency.

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar also announced that the 102 ambulance service, which was previously restricted to pregnant women and children, will now be available to all patients across the state.

The Cashless PetroCard initiative was inaugurated at the Directorate of Health Services in Mumbai in the presence of Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar and other senior Health Department officials, along with representatives of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Cashless Fuel System For Ambulances

Speaking at the event, Abitkar said the state government is committed to making healthcare delivery more technology-driven and transparent. "The Cashless PetroCard initiative will streamline fuel procurement for ambulances, eliminate delays in refuelling and bring greater accountability in financial transactions," he said.

The minister said complaints had been received about delays in fuel availability for government vehicles, prompting the launch of the technology-enabled system.

Under the initiative, every one of the state's 3,195 ambulances will be equipped with an HPCL Cashless PetroCard, allowing cashless fuel purchases and real-time monitoring of expenditure.

102 Service Expanded To All Patients

In a significant policy decision, Abitkar announced that the 102 ambulance service, which was earlier dedicated to maternal and child healthcare, will now serve all patients.

He directed officials to further strengthen the 102 ambulance network so that it can function as an effective alternative to the 108 emergency ambulance service.

The state government said the initiative, supported by advanced technology and monitoring systems, is expected to improve the speed and quality of emergency healthcare services while making ambulance operations more efficient.

Recalling the Public Health Department's role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Abitkar urged health officials to continue working with dedication and responsibility to strengthen public confidence in the government healthcare system.

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He also congratulated the Health Commissioner, the IT Department and administrative officials for implementing the initiative and reiterated the government's commitment to using technology to make public healthcare services more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric.

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