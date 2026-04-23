Maharashtra To Reclaim Undeveloped CIDCO, NAINA Land; Review Ordered Within A Month

Mumbai: The Revenue department of Maharashtra government has initiated steps to take back land parcels allotted to local planning authorities such as CIDCO and NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area), citing prolonged non-development and violations of allotment conditions.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule issued clear directives to officials during a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya. He instructed that land which has remained unused for several years or where terms and conditions have been breached must be reclaimed by the government to ensure optimal utilisation of public assets.

The minister directed the Konkan divisional administration to conduct a detailed review of all such land allocations.

As part of the process, the divisional commissioner has been tasked with setting up a special committee to examine how much land was allotted, to whom it was given, and whether there have been violations of legal conditions. The committee will undertake a comprehensive assessment and submit a proposal to the state government regarding the repossession of land from CIDCO and NAINA. Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report within one month.

Beyond the CIDCO-NAINA review, the meeting also discussed broader issues related to land governance, including allocation of government land to institutions and reclaiming unused or encroached public land from various entities. The government aims to streamline land use policies and curb misuse or stagnation of valuable land resources.

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Officials indicated that these directives could pave the way for the recovery of large tracts of underutilised or illegally held land, ensuring they are brought back into productive use in line with public interest and development priorities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal and Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale, along with top Revenue Department officers.

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