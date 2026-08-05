Maharashtra To Organise 1,000 Job Fairs Across State From April 2026 To Boost Youth Employment

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Maharashtra will organise 1,000 job fairs across the state between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027 to expand employment opportunities for youth, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Wednesday.

Job Fair Information to Reach Candidates Across Districts and Talukas

Chairing a meeting of the State-Level Employment Fair Committee at Mantralaya, Lodha said the government aims to ensure that information about the recruitment drives reaches job seekers across every district and taluka by involving educational institutions, social organisations and other stakeholders.

The minister said the initiative will be expanded beyond Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students to include college students, youth seeking upskilling opportunities and candidates connected through social organisations. He stressed that creating awareness about employment and self-employment opportunities is essential to improving job prospects for young people.

Two-Week Pre-Employment Training Planned Before Recruitment Drives

As part of the programme, candidates will undergo a two-week pre-employment training module before participating in job fairs. During the first week, participants will receive training in personality development, workplace etiquette, résumé preparation and communication skills. In the second week, candidates will receive practical exposure in sectors such as electrical work, plumbing, reception services and marketing based on aptitude assessments.

Read Also ISKCON Bhiwandi To Host Six-Day Radha Madhav Jhulan Yatra Mahotsav From August 23

Lodha said organising job fairs alone would not be sufficient and that structured pre-placement training would significantly improve candidates' employability and selection rates. He directed officials to ensure that all employment fairs are preceded by skill development and career-readiness programmes.

The minister also instructed departmental officials and regional coordination committees to work jointly for the effective planning and execution of the initiative. He called for greater participation from civil society organisations, industry and other stakeholders to make the employment drive more inclusive and result-oriented.

During the meeting, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Commissioner Dr Amit Saini presented the department's roadmap for organising the job fairs, while committee members offered suggestions to strengthen the implementation of the programme.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in