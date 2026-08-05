ISKCON Bhiwandi To Host Six-Day Radha Madhav Jhulan Yatra Mahotsav From August 23 |

Bhiwandi: After the grand success of its recently concluded Jagannath Rath Yatra, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bhiwandi is set to organise the six-day Sri Sri Radha Madhav Jhulan Yatra Mahotsav from August 23 to August 28, 2026, offering devotees an opportunity to participate in one of the most cherished festivals of the Vaishnava tradition.

Shravan Celebration to Depict Radha-Krishna’s Divine Pastimes

The annual festival, celebrated during the sacred month of Shravan, commemorates the divine pastimes of Sri Sri Radha and Lord Krishna in Vrindavan. Throughout the six-day celebrations, the beautifully adorned deities of Sri Sri Radha Madhav will be ceremonially seated on an exquisitely decorated swing embellished with fresh flowers and traditional ornaments, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere inside the temple.

A unique feature of the festival is that every devotee visiting the temple will be given the opportunity to personally offer the ceremonial Jhulan Seva by gently swinging the deities, a ritual regarded by devotees as an expression of devotion and a means of seeking the divine blessings of Radha and Krishna.

Large Gatherings Expected at ISKCON Bhiwandi Temple

The temple premises are expected to witness a large gathering of devotees from Bhiwandi and neighbouring areas during the celebrations. ISKCON has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and facilitate devotees participating in the religious programmes.

Each day of the Mahotsav will feature Harinam Sankirtan, devotional bhajans and kirtans, spiritual discourses by senior devotees, special Shringar Darshan of the deities and the distribution of Mahaprasad to all visitors. Organisers said the programmes have been designed to encourage greater spiritual participation while promoting the timeless teachings of Sanatan Dharma through devotional practices.

The six-day festival will culminate on August 28 with the celebration of Sri Balarama Purnima, marking the appearance day of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. The concluding day will include a grand Abhishek (ceremonial bathing of the deity), special aarti, congregational chanting, spiritual discourses and Mahaprasad for devotees.

Inviting devotees to participate in the celebrations, ISKCON Bhiwandi has appealed to residents and devotees to visit the temple with their families and experience the spiritual significance of the Jhulan Yatra. The organisation said the festival offers a rare opportunity to personally perform Jhulan Seva for Sri Sri Radha Madhav and seek the blessings of Lord Balarama during one of the most auspicious occasions in the Vaishnava calendar.

With devotional music, vibrant floral decorations and traditional rituals, the six-day celebration is expected to transform the temple into a centre of spiritual festivity, drawing hundreds of devotees to participate in the sacred observances.

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