Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Directs MHADA To Fast-Track Housing Projects, Announces Push For Affordable Homes And Rental Housing

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on wednesday directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to expedite all pending housing projects and administrative approvals, stressing that providing affordable homes to the common people should remain the government's top priority.

MHADA Asked to Hold Large-Scale Housing Lottery at Earliest

Chairing a review meeting of the Pune Housing and Area Development Board at Sahyadri Guest House, Pawar instructed officials to announce a large-scale MHADA housing lottery at the earliest and ensure the entire allotment process is completed in a transparent and time-bound manner.

She also directed MHADA to sell flats that remain unsold after two or more lottery rounds on a 'first come, first served' basis, saying the move would prevent completed houses from remaining vacant while enabling eligible buyers to secure homes without delay.

Working Women and Students to Get Dedicated Rental Housing Facilities

Highlighting the housing needs of students and working women, Pawar asked MHADA to develop rental accommodation in the form of working women's hostels and student hostels to cater to those relocating for education and employment.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite administrative approvals for MHADA housing projects worth Rs 155.22 crore in Shirur and Rs 89.47 crore in Kharabwadi, both in Pune district. She also sought a clear policy to address complaints of additional charges allegedly levied by developers on beneficiaries under the Pune Board's 20 per cent inclusive housing scheme, ensuring that homebuyers are protected from financial exploitation.

Policy Sought Against Extra Charges Under Inclusive Housing Scheme

Pawar further directed authorities to take a decision within six months on allotting unsold flats in accordance with the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), so as to avoid financial losses to both the government and developers.

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She also issued directions to facilitate several key housing initiatives, including providing alternative land after removing the postal department reservation on a MHADA plot at Kharadi, expediting a housing project of around 8,000 to 10,000 homes at Dapodi, and ensuring that essential infrastructure such as an 18-metre-wide access road, water supply and a sewage treatment plant (STP) for the Mhalunge-Ingale project is completed on priority by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Pawar directed that two hectares of land at Miraj in Sangli district be transferred to MHADA and that strategically located government land in Sangli city be made available for the development of affordable housing projects.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a time-bound action plan for every project and conduct regular reviews to ensure timely execution of all pending proposals.

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