Maharashtra To Operationalise 300 Km Of New Metro Lines By 2030: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed Maharashtra's metro expansion plan aimed at adding over 300 km of new corridors by 2030 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: Maharashtra is accelerating the expansion of its metro rail network to provide faster, safer and environmentally sustainable public transport across its major urban centres, with plans to operationalise more than 300 km of new metro corridors by 2030, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, Fadnavis directed officials to ensure that metro projects are completed within three years of the commencement of construction.

He said the state is building a comprehensive metro network to support future urban growth while improving connectivity in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Metro Expansion Plans

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 174 km of metro corridors are currently operational across the state, while construction is underway on another 291 km. In addition, projects covering 130 km are awaiting approval, and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared for another 87.15 km of metro lines.

The presentation revealed that metro projects worth Rs 2.80 lakh crore are being implemented in Maharashtra. Of this, the Central Government's share stands at Rs 27,216 crore, while the State Government will contribute Rs 50,250 crore.

Another Rs 75,729.62 crore will be mobilised through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), local bodies and planning authorities, with the remaining funds to be raised through government-guaranteed loans.

The state's proposed and operational metro network will eventually span 683.53 km, including 428.89 km in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 169.45 km in the Pune Metropolitan Region and 85.20 km in the Nagpur Metropolitan Region.

Targets By 2030

As part of its phased expansion plan, the government aims to commission 87 km of metro lines and 56 stations during the current year. By 2029-30, the state plans to add 302 km of metro corridors along with 161 new stations.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of Metro Line 10 connecting Mira Gaon and Gaimukh in the MMR. The 9.68-km elevated corridor, estimated to cost Rs 8,500 crore, will comprise five stations. Fadnavis instructed officials to complete the project within three years after all statutory approvals are secured.

Also Watch:

Future Metro Projects

The government also outlined several future metro projects, including Metro Line 11 from Anik Depot to the Gateway of India, Metro Line 8 connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Metro Line 13 linking Shivaji Chowk and Vasai-Virar, Metro Line 14 from Kanjur to Badlapur, and Pune Metro Phase III connecting Nigdi, Wakad, Nashik Phata and Chakan, among other planned corridors.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/