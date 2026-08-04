Dr D. Y. Patil Passes Away: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde, Other Leaders Mourn Padma Shri's Demise

Mumbai: Leaders across Maharashtra's political spectrum paid rich tributes to Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, founder of the D. Y. Patil Group and former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal, following his demise on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule hailed Dr. Patil's unparalleled contributions to education, healthcare and public service, describing his death as a monumental loss to the state and the nation.

Eknath Shinde: 'Maharashtra has lost a visionary leader'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Dr. Patil's demise an "irreparable loss" to Maharashtra and the academic community. In a social media post, Shinde hailed him as a visionary who transformed education, healthcare and society through his lifelong contributions.

"The great educationist, former Governor and Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil... has left an indelible void in the entire state and the academic world upon his passing," Shinde said.

Condolences to the Patil Family

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Shinde described Dr. Patil as a visionary leader, a towering educationist and a generous guide whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

"With his departure, Maharashtra has lost a visionary leader, a towering educationist and a generous guide. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to Dr. D. Y. Patil's soul and bestow strength upon the Patil family to endure this profound sorrow. A respectful tribute to the sacred memory of Dr. D. Y. Patil," Shinde said.

He accomplished invaluable work in bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of education: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, founder of the D. Y. Patil Group and former Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, calling his passing "extremely heartbreaking."

"The news of the passing of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil... is extremely heartbreaking," Fadnavis said.

Paying tribute to Dr. Patil's remarkable journey from an ordinary worker to serving as a mayor, people's representative, and Governor, Fadnavis praised his transformative contributions to education, healthcare, sports, agriculture, and social service.

"He accomplished invaluable work in bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of education, ensuring that educational opportunities reached ordinary and needy students in society," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Dr. Patil's service to society earned him the Padma Shri and described his demise as the loss of a visionary leader.

"His passing has caused the loss of a visionary personality. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of his family. Om Shanti," Fadnavis added.

"Dr. D. Y. Patil Saheb's contributions to the fields of education and society will be remembered forever by generation after generation," says Supriya Sule.

NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule condoled the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, calling his passing "extremely heartbreaking" and remembering him as a visionary educationist who transformed countless lives through quality education.

"The news of the passing of Dr. D. Y. Patil... is extremely heartbreaking," Sule said.

She said Dr. Patil's contributions to education and society would be remembered for generations, noting that his network of educational institutions opened the doors of quality education to lakhs of students across Maharashtra.

"Dr. D. Y. Patil Saheb's contributions to the fields of education and society will be remembered forever by generation after generation," she added.

Sule also extended her condolences to Dr. Patil's family and paid her heartfelt tribute to the veteran educationist.