Maharashtra To Launch Special Aadhaar, Birth Certificate Drive In 16 Tribal-Dominated Districts

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed district collectors to ensure eligible tribal families receive essential documents and government benefits | X - @MahaDGIPR

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: The Maharashtra Government will launch a special drive in 16 tribal-dominated districts to provide Aadhaar cards and birth certificates to eligible people who do not possess these essential documents, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday.

He directed the administration to provide a separate Aadhaar enrolment kit to each tribal district and organise special camps for birth registration. District collectors have been asked to prepare a time-bound action plan to ensure that tribal residents are not deprived of government welfare schemes due to a lack of documents.

#आदिवासी बांधवांना शासकीय योजनांचा लाभ मिळवून देण्यासाठी आवश्यक असलेले आधार कार्ड आणि जन्म दाखले उपलब्ध करून देण्याकरिता राज्यातील सर्व आदिवासी जिल्ह्यांमध्ये विशेष मोहीम राबविण्यात यावी. राज्यातील १६ आदिवासी जिल्ह्यांना स्वतंत्र आधार नोंदणी संच उपलब्ध करून द्यावेत, असे निर्देश महसूल मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांनी दिले. स्थानिक लोकप्रतिनिधी आणि आदिवासी संघटनांनी पुढाकार घेऊन आदिवासी बांधवांमध्ये जनजागृती करावी, जनसभा आयोजित कराव्यात आणि आवश्यक कागदपत्रांची पूर्तता करून घ्यावी, असे आवाहनही मंत्री बावनकुळे यांनी यावेळी केले. आदिवासी बांधवांना शासकीय योजनांचा लाभ मिळविताना कागदपत्रांच्या अभावामुळे अडचणी येऊ नयेत, यासाठी प्रशासनाने विशेष पुढाकार घ्यावा. जन्म नोंदणीपासून आधार नोंदणीपर्यंतची प्रक्रिया सुलभ करून पात्र नागरिकांना या सुविधा उपलब्ध करून देण्यासाठी जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांनी नियोजनबद्ध पद्धतीने विशेष शिबिरे आयोजित करावीत, असे निर्देश त्यांनी यावेळी दिले. मंत्रालयात यासंदर्भात आयोजित बैठकीस वसईच्या आमदार स्नेहा दुबे पंडित, डहाणूचे आमदार कॉम्रेड विनोद निकोले, माजी आमदार विवेक पंडित, कॉम्रेड जे. पी. गावीत, महसूल विभागाचे अपर मुख्य सचिव विकास खारगे, ठाणे, पालघर व अहिल्यानगर जिल्ह्यांचे जिल्हाधिकारी यांच्यासह संबंधित अधिकारी आणि विविध संघटनांचे पदाधिकारी उपस्थित होते. @cbawankule — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 3, 2026

Bawankule was chairing a meeting at Mantralaya to discuss pending issues concerning tribals, labourers, women, children and workers. The meeting was convened following representations by the Shramjivi Sanghatana and the All India Kisan Sabha.

The minister urged local public representatives and tribal organisations to create awareness, organise public meetings and help residents complete the documentation required to access government facilities. He warned that negligence in implementing the campaign would not be tolerated.

Special Drive To Clear Forest Rights Claims

The minister directed officials to undertake a time-bound campaign to clear pending individual and community forest rights claims. Competent committees have been asked to take reasoned decisions after examining Gram Sabha records, evidence of actual occupation and other legally admissible documents. Satellite imagery and technical information may also be used as supplementary evidence.

He also ordered a special review of previously rejected forest rights claims through competent authorities. Cases involving claimants who have not received land titles, farmers who have received titles for smaller areas than claimed and applications rejected without adequate grounds will be examined.

The government is willing to provide justice to eligible beneficiaries, Bawankule said, adding that claimants should be informed of the reasons for rejection and given an opportunity to submit additional evidence. He also directed officials to make necessary changes in the procedure requiring penalty receipts or other specific documents from farmers and issue a government order in this regard.

Tenancy And Bonded Labour Rehabilitation

The minister instructed officials to launch a special drive to resolve cases involving unrecorded and dispossessed tenants in Dahanu, Talasari and other relevant areas. The Palghar district collector has been asked to submit a proposal after examining the necessary legal provisions to address technical difficulties.

Bawankule also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for people freed from bonded labour and their families in Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Raigad and Ahilyanagar districts. The plan should cover release certificates, immediate assistance, financial rehabilitation, housing, healthcare, children's education and livelihood opportunities.

Meeting On Village Settlement Proposals

A separate meeting involving the Revenue, Forest, Rural Development and Tribal Development departments will be convened to resolve pending village settlement (Gaothan) proposals in Thane and Palghar districts.

District collectors have been asked to identify deficiencies in proposals, pending approvals and the responsibilities of various departments to expedite their clearance, including cases involving forest land.

District Panels To Identify Deprived Families

District collectors in tribal areas will constitute committees to identify families deprived of basic rights, labour rights, government schemes and essential facilities. The committees will include representatives from the Zilla Parishad, district collectorates, Tribal Development offices, municipal bodies and resident deputy collector's offices.

The exercise will be reviewed over the next six months. Officials have also been directed to develop a common information format and standard operating procedure to ensure that eligible families receive benefits through coordination among departments.

The minister further directed the preparation of a simplified guidebook explaining the documents required, application procedures, competent authorities, timelines and appeal mechanisms for obtaining Scheduled Tribe certificates and caste validity certificates.

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MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, MLA Vinod Nikole, former MLA Vivek Pandit, former MLA J P Gavit, Rehabilitation Department Joint Secretary Sanjay Ingle, All India Kisan Sabha working president Radka Kalangada, treasurer Sadashiv Sable and CPI(M) Palghar district secretary Kiran Gahla attended the meeting. Revenue Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge and collectors of Thane, Palghar and Ahilyanagar also participated through video conferencing.

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