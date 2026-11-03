Maharashtra To Install 300 Advanced TB Diagnostic Machines Under ₹41.92 Crore Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: In a major push towards making Maharashtra tuberculosis-free, the state government will install 300 advanced Truenat Quattro molecular diagnostic machines across the state to ensure faster and more accurate detection of the disease, particularly in remote and rural areas.

The machines will be installed at primary health centres, rural hospitals and district-level health institutions under the National TB Elimination Programme. Approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the technology will help strengthen early diagnosis and improve access to quality healthcare.

Tripartite MoU Signed For Project

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken the initiative to expand access to modern diagnostic facilities across the state. A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the BPCL Foundation, HITES-HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd, the implementing agency, and the Joint Director of Health Services (TB and Leprosy) for the project.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 41.92 crore, will be implemented over 21 months.

Machines To Detect TB Within An Hour

The Truenat Quattro machines can detect tuberculosis, including Rifampicin-resistant TB, within an hour. Being portable and battery-operated, they can also be deployed in remote locations where access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure is limited.

Healthcare workers will receive specialised training to operate the machines, while the entire process will be digitally monitored through the Nikshay platform.

Over 9 Lakh Tests Expected Annually

The initiative is expected to create an annual testing capacity of around 9.36 lakh examinations across Maharashtra. It is estimated to help identify approximately 1.12 lakh TB patients and 4,680 patients with Rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis every year.

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The government expects the initiative to reduce delays in diagnosis, curb the spread of infection and ensure that people in rural and underserved areas have access to modern diagnostic facilities.

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