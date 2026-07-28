Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma To Participate In 'TB Mukt Mumbai' Community Awareness Walk In Chembur Tomorrow | File Photo

Mumbai: The Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma will participate in the Community Awareness Walk as a part of 'TB Mukt Mumbai' campaign at 11.30 am on Wednesday, 29 July. The starting point will be the Campus of Sree Narayana Guru College of Commerce P.L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur (West).

About 1000 NSS Volunteers will walk with the Governor through the neighborhood areas carrying placards on the theme TB Free Mumbai.

TV and film personalities Rakesh Bedi and Shiv Thakare are also expected to join.