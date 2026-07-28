 Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma To Participate In 'TB Mukt Mumbai' Community Awareness Walk In Chembur Tomorrow
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Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma To Participate In 'TB Mukt Mumbai' Community Awareness Walk In Chembur Tomorrow

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will participate in the 'TB Mukt Mumbai' Community Awareness Walk in Chembur on July 29. Around 1,000 NSS volunteers will join the campaign carrying placards to spread awareness about tuberculosis. TV actor Rakesh Bedi and reality TV personality Shiv Thakare are also expected to take part in the public health initiative.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma To Participate In 'TB Mukt Mumbai' Community Awareness Walk In Chembur Tomorrow
Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma To Participate In 'TB Mukt Mumbai' Community Awareness Walk In Chembur Tomorrow | File Photo

Mumbai: The Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma will participate in the Community Awareness Walk as a part of 'TB Mukt Mumbai' campaign at 11.30 am on Wednesday, 29 July. The starting point will be the Campus of Sree Narayana Guru College of Commerce P.L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur (West).

About 1000 NSS Volunteers will walk with the Governor through the neighborhood areas carrying placards on the theme TB Free Mumbai.

TV and film personalities Rakesh Bedi and Shiv Thakare are also expected to join.

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