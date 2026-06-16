Maharashtra To Launch New Dedicated Scheme For River And Nala Desilting; SOP To Be Prepared For Nagpur And Amravati

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government will introduce a new dedicated scheme to accelerate desilting works of rivers and nalas across the state. In a meeting held at Mantralaya today, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule instructed officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) immediately for desilting works in Nagpur and Amravati districts. He also announced that a decision will be taken to delegate necessary powers to District Collectors for effective implementation of these works.

Desilting Critical for Conservation

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Desilting of rivers and nalas is the need of the hour. These works are extremely important from the perspective of water conservation, groundwater recharge, and flood control. Therefore, a clear SOP will be prepared to speed up the works in Nagpur and Amravati districts. The state government will also soon introduce a new dedicated scheme for nala desilting. Delegating necessary powers to District Collectors will enable these works to be completed more effectively and swiftly.”

The meeting was attended by Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod, Minister of State for Relief and Rehabilitation Ashish Jaiswal, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, and senior officers from the Revenue and Water Conservation departments.

Silt Accumulation Affects Water Flow

Heavy silt accumulation in many rivers and nalas in Nagpur and Amravati divisions is obstructing the natural flow of water, reducing water storage capacity, and adversely affecting groundwater levels, irrigation systems, and flood control during the monsoon. To address this, it was decided to prepare a separate SOP to carry out desilting works in a more effective and time-bound manner.

The meeting reviewed delays caused by approvals from various departments, rules regarding silt removal, and local-level difficulties. A decision was taken to delegate necessary administrative powers to District Collectors to make the decision-making process faster at the local level.

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