Western Railway Cancels Sunday Jumbo Block On June 21, Runs Weekday Timetable For NEET Candidates' Convenience | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major relief for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Western Railway has announced that there will be no jumbo maintenance block on Sunday, June 21. Instead, suburban local train services on the Western Railway network will run according to the regular weekday timetable to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic on the examination day.

Thousands to Rely on Local Trains

The decision was taken as a large number of NEET candidates are expected to rely on Mumbai’s suburban railway network to reach their examination centres. Normally, Sundays witness fewer local train services and scheduled maintenance blocks. However, by operating trains as per the weekday schedule, Western Railway will provide significantly more services, helping students and other commuters travel smoothly across the city.

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In a notice issued on June 16, the Divisional Office of Western Railway at Mumbai Central said the move was aimed at ensuring convenient transportation for examinees and the general public. The railway administration clarified that while regular suburban local trains will run on the weekday schedule, AC local train services will continue to operate as per the existing Sunday timetable.

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