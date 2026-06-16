Maharashtra FYJC Admission Deadline Extended To June 16 After Technical Glitches Disrupt Online System | Canva

Mumbai: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, has extended the deadline for students to confirm admissions under the second regular round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process after technical issues disrupted the online system.

June 13 Outage Caused Delays

According to an official communication issued by the Directorate, the admission confirmation process for students allotted seats in the second regular round had been temporarily affected due to technical difficulties on June 13. As a result, students were unable to complete the admission confirmation formalities within the scheduled timeframe.

To ensure that no student is disadvantaged, the Directorate has now extended the admission confirmation deadline until 9 pm on June 16, 2026.

Extension Based on Government Resolution

The extension has been granted in accordance with a government resolution issued by the School Education and Sports Department. Officials said the decision was taken to provide sufficient time for students and parents to complete the admission process smoothly and avoid any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

The FYJC admission process, conducted online across Maharashtra, facilitates admissions to Class XI in junior colleges. The second regular admission round is currently underway, and students allotted seats are required to confirm their admissions within the stipulated period to secure their placements.

Education department officials have advised students and parents to complete the admission confirmation process well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute issues. The Directorate has also informed all divisional education authorities about the extension and directed them to ensure that students receive timely assistance.

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