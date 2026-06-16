Maharashtra Launches Online Lecture Series For Students From Single-Parent Families To Promote Equal Opportunities In Education | AI

Mumbai: In an initiative aimed at promoting equal opportunities and inclusive education, the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA) has announced a special online lecture series for students from single-parent families across the state. The programme seeks to provide guidance, support, and empowerment to students and parents navigating educational and social challenges.

Poster Unveiled by Minister Patil

The poster for the lecture series was unveiled by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the lecture, titled “Single-Parent Families: Equal Opportunity, Dignity, and Empowerment,” will focus on addressing the challenges faced by single mothers and their children while highlighting the opportunities available to them. The programme will also offer guidance aimed at strengthening students academically and psychologically.

Keynote by Heramb Kulkarni

The lecture will feature Heramb Kulkarni, State Coordinator of the SAJ Ekal Mahila Samiti, as the keynote speaker. Guidance will also be provided by B. Venugopal Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, and Shailendra Deolankar, Executive Director of MSFDA.

According to officials, the session will cover a range of topics including college admission procedures, educational opportunities, counselling services, and career guidance for students from single-parent families. Discussions will also focus on creating a supportive and discrimination-free environment in higher educational institutions through the establishment of mentorship cells in colleges.

Programme Aims to Strengthen Support

The initiative is expected to benefit students who often face social, emotional, and financial challenges due to the absence of one parent. By bringing together educators, administrators, and experts, the programme aims to raise awareness and strengthen institutional support mechanisms for such students.

The online lecture will be held on June 18, 2026, at 5 pm through the Webex platform. Registration for the event is free of cost.

Patil appealed to principals, vice-principals, deans, heads of departments, and faculty members from government, aided, and unaided colleges across Maharashtra to actively participate in the programme and contribute towards building a more inclusive and supportive higher education ecosystem.

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