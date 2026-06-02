Maharashtra To Launch Driver-Owned Cooperative Taxi App Bharat Taxi As Alternative To Private Aggregators | File Pic

Maharashtra is set to pave the way for cooperative app-based taxi services, with the state government announcing that a regulatory framework for aggregator cooperatives will be formulated soon. The move is expected to enable the launch of driver-owned ride-hailing platforms and offer an alternative to private taxi aggregators operating in the state.

Cooperative model promises economic stability and social security

The decision was discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya on Tuesday to review the proposed launch of Sahakar Taxi Co-operative Limited, popularly known as Bharat Taxi.

Addressing the meeting, Fadnavis said the cooperative aggregator model has the potential to bring economic stability and social security to lakhs of taxi drivers while ensuring quality services for commuters. He directed the Transport Department to prepare the necessary regulations on priority and facilitate the launch of the service in Maharashtra.

Transport Minister says private operators dominate currently

The proposed model seeks to address concerns raised by drivers associated with existing app-based taxi platforms, including income uncertainty and the lack of social security benefits. According to the government, the cooperative structure aims to transform drivers from service providers into stakeholders and owners, allowing them a greater share in the business.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said app-based taxi services in Maharashtra are currently dominated by private operators, and drivers often face multiple challenges related to earnings and welfare. The cooperative model, he said, is intended to strengthen drivers financially through collective ownership and participation.

Drivers to get health coverage, accident insurance and Mudra loans

Officials informed the meeting that Bharat Taxi will initially be launched in Mumbai before being expanded to Pune and Nagpur. The initiative is being promoted under the broader cooperative movement and has been conceptualised with the objective of empowering commercial drivers across the country.

The service is expected to offer a range of welfare measures for drivers, including family health coverage, accident insurance and access to low-interest loans through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Drivers and their families will also be eligible for healthcare benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat).

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is also developing its own mobility application, named ‘Chhava’, as part of efforts to expand technology-driven transport services.

Officials believe the cooperative taxi model could emerge as a significant alternative in the ride-hailing sector by combining digital technology with the cooperative ownership structure, potentially reshaping the relationship between drivers and platform operators.

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