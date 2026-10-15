Maharashtra To Launch AI-Powered Job Matching Pilot In Mumbai Suburban, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; International Skill Centre Planned |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will pilot an artificial intelligence-powered digital platform to connect jobseekers with industries and expand employment opportunities in Mumbai Suburban and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Two MoUs Signed For Employment

Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced the initiative, titled ‘Blue Dot AI Economy’, following the signing of a non-financial memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state department and EkStep Foundation. A separate MoU was signed with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to strengthen skill development, employability and access to international job opportunities.

The AI-based platform aims to match candidates’ skills with the workforce requirements of industries, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), making recruitment more efficient. The pilot project will help the government assess the initiative’s effectiveness and explore the possibility of expanding it across Maharashtra. Funding for the project has been proposed.

Local Employment Opportunities To Be Identified

Developed by EkStep Foundation and based on the principles of digital public infrastructure, the platform will help identify local demand and supply of employment opportunities according to individuals’ skills, needs and geographical locations.

The initiative will cover livelihoods, education and training, MSMEs and the economic participation of persons with disabilities. By connecting citizens, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, it aims to improve the utilisation of local skills, resources and economic opportunities.

Mumbai to get Skill India International Centre

Under the agreement with NSDC, the state government will collaborate on skill development programme assessments, international workforce development, future-oriented training, industry-linked courses and women’s entrepreneurship.

A Skill India International Centre will be established in Mumbai. In addition, global skill training institutions will be developed across six divisions: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Training will focus on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, drone technology, cybersecurity and data analytics, in line with industry requirements.

The partnership will also facilitate training in German, Japanese and English, coordination with overseas employers and guidance for candidates seeking employment abroad.

The two organisations will work to strengthen industry-linked skill development and apprenticeship training. They will also support women entrepreneurs by connecting them with markets, digital commerce platforms, financial literacy programmes and mentorship opportunities.

The agreements are intended to strengthen Maharashtra’s skill development ecosystem while improving access to domestic and international employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department Manisha Verma; Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Commissioner Dr Amit Saini; Maharashtra State Skill Development Society Additional Chief Executive Officer Anand Mali; Deputy Secretary Vaishali Sule; Deputy Commissioner Sachin Jadhav; NSDC Chief Executive Officer Arun Kumar Pillai; Mumbai Suburban District Assistant Commissioner for Skill Development Shailesh Bhagat; and EkStep Foundation Programme Director Ikpreet Singh.

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