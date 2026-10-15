Maharashtra: Over 950 MSP Procurement Centres Planned For Kharif 2026-27; 15.28 Lakh Tonnes Storage Capacity Arranged |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal has directed officials to ensure that all procurement centres have adequate facilities for farmers and that storage arrangements for agricultural produce are meticulously planned ahead of the 2026-27 kharif season.

Facilities For Farmers Prioritised

At a review meeting on preparations for procurement under the Centre’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, Rawal instructed officials to provide basic amenities, streamline procurement operations and ensure sufficient warehouse capacity for soybean, tur, moong and urad.

More than 950 procurement centres are planned across the state. The government has also planned a total storage capacity of 15.28 lakh metric tonnes to accommodate the procured oilseeds and pulses.

The meeting was informed that the MSP for soybean has been increased by ₹380 per quintal, from ₹5,328 to ₹5,708, for the 2026-27 season. The MSP for tur has risen by ₹450 to ₹8,450 per quintal, while that for urad has increased by ₹400 to ₹8,200 per quintal.

Storage capacity of 15.28 lakh tonnes

The Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation will use its 168 warehouses, along with rented facilities wherever required, to store the procured produce.

Currently, 8.12 lakh metric tonnes of vacant storage space is available in owned and rented warehouses. An additional 7.16 lakh metric tonnes of capacity is expected to be arranged through private warehouses for the kharif procurement season, taking the total available capacity to 15.28 lakh metric tonnes.

Rawal directed officials to ensure that all procurement centres provide seating arrangements, drinking water and toilet facilities for farmers. Arrangements for gunny bags, transportation and warehouses must comply with the guidelines of the Price Support Scheme.

He also instructed the state-level nodal agencies to introduce QR-code tagging at all procurement centres to improve monitoring and traceability.

Procurement across districts

The procurement process will be undertaken by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) in 22 districts and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) in six districts.

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The Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation, Mumbai; Vidarbha Cooperative Marketing Federation, Nagpur; and Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board, Pune, will participate as state-level nodal agencies. Procurement centres will be operationalised according to the list approved by the state government.

To ensure that more farmers benefit from the MSP scheme, officials will display information boards at procurement centres and publicise the scheme through television, radio, press releases and publicity boards. Arrangements are also being made to provide the technical manpower required to ensure smooth farmer registration and procurement operations.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Praveen Darade, Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation chairman and managing director Kaustubh Divegaonkar, Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation executive director Ashok Karanjkar, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board managing director Sanjay Kadam, Joint Secretary Vijay Lahane, Agriculture Department Deputy Secretary Santosh Karad and officials from NAFED and NCCF.

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