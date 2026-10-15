Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Seeks 50 Acres In Thane's Jambhul For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed the Social Justice Department to submit a formal proposal to the Women and Child Development Department seeking 50 acres of land at Jambhul in Kalyan taluka of Thane district for developing a memorial dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Departments Asked To Coordinate

Bansode instructed the departments concerned to coordinate with the Revenue Department and complete the necessary administrative procedures after the proposal is submitted. The directions were issued at a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the long-pending demand for an Ambedkar memorial at the site.

The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pratishthan, Thane, has sought 50 acres at Jambhul for the proposed memorial. As the land is currently under the possession of the Women and Child Development Department, Bansode called for coordination among the Social Justice, Women and Child Development and Revenue departments, along with the Thane district administration, to resolve the issue.

Proposal To Precede Consultations

He said resolving the land-related matter through administrative coordination could help preserve Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and carry his ideas forward to future generations. He emphasised that the Social Justice Department should first submit the land requisition proposal to the Women and Child Development Department, followed by the necessary consultations with the Revenue Department.

Historical connection with Jambhul

According to information presented at the meeting, Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, purchased land at Jambhul in 1936. The purchase was reportedly linked to the prevailing provisions requiring land ownership to contest elections at the time. The land was subsequently sold.

However, Dr Ambedkar maintained a connection with the area between 1936 and 1942. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding the development of places associated with Dr Ambedkar, the Pratishthan has demanded that a memorial be established on the land to commemorate his association with Jambhul.

The meeting was attended by Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department; P.B. Misal, Secretary of the Water Resources Department; Balasaheb Solanki, Regional Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare (Mumbai Division); Thane Assistant Commissioner Samadhan Ingle; Kalyan Sub-Divisional Officer Vrushali Patil; Kalyan Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar; and other officials from the concerned departments.

Rahul Handore, president of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pratishthan, and its secretary Kusum Gautam were also present, along with representatives of the Women and Child Development and Revenue departments.

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