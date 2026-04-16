Maharashtra To Launch 100 Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Skill Centres To Boost Youth Employability Across State |

Mumbai: Maharashtra will roll out 100 ‘Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Skill Training Centres’ for youth in the first phase, with plans to scale up the number to 1,000 across the state, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Thursday.

The scheme will also cover Mumbai city and suburbs, where efforts are underway to secure space for the centres through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Lodha said a formal request has been made to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to facilitate the same.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting at the civic headquarters, the minister said the initiative aims to integrate formal education with skill development in line with the National Education Policy, enhancing employability among youth. He added that the centres will also be set up in slum areas and will focus on imparting skills relevant to urban job markets.

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“Degrees alone are not enough; skill-based training is essential to improve employment opportunities,” Lodha said, underlining the government’s focus on creating a job-ready workforce.

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During the meeting, discussions were also held on key civic issues, including the construction of a ramp for senior citizens at Hanging Gardens and the removal of encroachments on a DP Road near the Amman Dekhani institution in Sion to improve accessibility for residents.

Lodha expressed confidence that coordinated efforts between the state government and the civic body will boost infrastructure development in Mumbai while creating better prospects for the youth.

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