Maharashtra To Introduce India’s First ‘Water 7/12’ System For Digital Water Accounting And Conservation Monitoring

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reviews the proposed ‘Water 7/12’ initiative aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind digital water accounting system across Maharashtra | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, May 25: In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at tackling water misuse and building a transparent water governance framework, Maharashtra is set to introduce a ‘Water 7/12’ system — a comprehensive digital record of water resources modelled on the state’s iconic land record system, the Saatbara.

High-level review at Mantralaya

The ambitious initiative, which could position Maharashtra as a national leader in water accounting and conservation, was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya on Monday.

The project is being pursued under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Structured accounting of water resources

Unlike land ownership, which has long been systematically documented through the Saatbara mechanism, water resources in India have largely remained outside any structured accounting system.

The proposed ‘Water 7/12’ seeks to change that by creating detailed records of water stock, inflow, outflow and consumption at the Gram Panchayat and watershed levels.

Pilot rollout planned

Officials said the project would initially be launched on a pilot basis in selected regions.

The system has been conceptualised by AqVerium in collaboration with water experts and economists, including IIT Bombay expert Dr Avinash Kadam.

Annual audits and balance sheets

The framework introduces the concept of annual water audits and water balance sheets to scientifically monitor usage and availability.

Experts believe such data-driven accounting could become a crucial tool for policy planning, especially amid recurring droughts, groundwater depletion and climate-related stress.

Aqua Credits to encourage conservation

A major highlight of the proposed model is the introduction of “Aqua Credits”, which would reward villages and individuals actively participating in water conservation efforts.

The government believes this could create incentives for responsible water use and gradually build a sustainable “water economy” in rural Maharashtra.

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Part of Blue-Green development vision

Officials described the initiative as part of a broader “Blue-Green Urban Development” vision aimed at integrating environmental sustainability with governance reforms.

If successfully implemented, Maharashtra could become the first state in the country to institutionalise a formal water accounting system similar to land records.

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