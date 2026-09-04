Maharashtra To Hold Record-Breaking Rojgar Maha Kumbh On September 29, Targets 1,000 Employment Fairs Across State |

Maharashtra is gearing up to organise the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ‘Record-Breaking Rojgar Maha Kumbh’ on September 29, with the state government setting a target of conducting 1,000 employment fairs across the state.

Review Meeting Held At Mantralaya

An online meeting was held at Mantralaya to review preparations for the statewide employment fairs and placement drives. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha attended the meeting.

The initiative aims to create an effective platform to connect young people with suitable employment opportunities. The Higher and Technical Education Department has been directed to actively participate in the programme and ensure that maximum students and youth from colleges and universities across Maharashtra are linked with prospective employers.

Focus On Skills And Employment Gap

The meeting also focused on addressing the gap between the skills and aspirations of young people and their access to suitable guidance and job opportunities. The Rojgar Maha Kumbh is expected to bring employers and job seekers together on a common platform.

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As part of the initiative, candidates will undergo seven-day pre-placement training covering job readiness, personality development and interview preparation. Selected candidates will also receive post-placement training, wherever required, to facilitate a smooth transition into their new roles.

Lodha said every young person in Maharashtra should have access to employment matching their skills and capabilities. He said the Rojgar Maha Kumbh would provide not only job opportunities but also guidance and essential training, while coordinated efforts by the Skill Development and Higher and Technical Education departments would open new avenues of employment for the state’s youth..

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