'Maharashtra To Harness Agentic AI, Quantum Tech And Tokenisation To Expand Financial Inclusion,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtra is committed to ensuring that the benefits of emerging digital financial technologies reach ordinary citizens, farmers, women entrepreneurs, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, emphasising that Agentic AI and quantum technology could give a new direction to financial inclusion.

Fadnavis Highlights Fintech Transformation At Global Fintech Fest

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at Jio Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Fadnavis said the convergence of Agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology had the potential to bring about a major transformation in the financial sector. He said the theme of this year’s festival, ‘Potential of Impact’, was particularly significant as the need of the hour was to convert technological capabilities into tangible outcomes.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra had begun work on the proposed Maharashtra Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Assets (DELTA) Act, aimed at creating a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and immovable property. The initiative follows the state’s commitment made at last year’s Global Fintech Fest to make Maharashtra the country’s first “tokenised state”.

SEBI, Stock Exchanges And Experts To Help Frame Proposed Legislation

Experts from SEBI, BSE, NSE, industry, technology, law and academia will be involved in framing the proposed legislation, he said. Tokenisation could unlock capital currently tied up in real estate, while enhancing transparency and liquidity and putting otherwise idle assets to productive economic use.

The Chief Minister said India had set a global example through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), but the next phase should focus on democratising access to credit, investment, ownership rights and financial information.

Technology Could Bridge Financial Access Gap Across Maharashtra

He said emerging technologies could enable an entrepreneur in Kolhapur, a farmer in Vidarbha or a woman entrepreneur in Pune to access quality financial information and services comparable to those available to large financial institutions.

Highlighting the potential of Agentic AI, Fadnavis said an AI assistant could eventually identify an entrepreneur’s financial requirements and suggest suitable options. Farmers could also receive financial advice in their mother tongue. However, he stressed that while AI may work on behalf of citizens, final control must remain with the citizens.

Mumbai, Pune And Navi Mumbai Power State’s Growing Fintech Ecosystem

Fadnavis said Mumbai’s financial ecosystem, Pune’s technology and engineering capabilities and Navi Mumbai’s data, infrastructure and global connectivity were helping Maharashtra build a strong fintech ecosystem. He urged the industry to view Maharashtra not merely as a market but as a laboratory for innovation.

He invited companies and technology firms to present innovative solutions in agriculture, MSMEs, healthcare, urban development, mobility, financial inclusion, fraud prevention and public finance management. The government, he said, would support large-scale testing of promising solutions.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra would emerge as a “real-world testbed” for next-generation fintech solutions and play a leading role in India’s financial transformation. He also pledged state support to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making Mumbai a global fintech capital.

During the event, an agreement relating to the expansion of BKC was formally exchanged in the presence of Fadnavis among the MMRDA, SEBI, National Stock Exchange and Enforcement Directorate.

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