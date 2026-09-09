 ISKCON Juhu Kitchen To Remain Closed After FDA Inspection Finds 70% Compliance With Food Safety Standards
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ISKCON Juhu Kitchen To Remain Closed After FDA Inspection Finds 70% Compliance With Food Safety Standards

The ISKCON Juhu kitchen will remain closed after a Maharashtra FDA inspection found its compliance level at 70% and identified areas needing corrective action. ISKCON Juhu said it has started implementing measures and is fully cooperating with authorities. The organisation added that safety and hygiene remain its highest priority and operations will resume only after full compliance.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
ISKCON Juhu Kitchen To Remain Closed After FDA Inspection Finds 70% Compliance With Food Safety Standards
ISKCON Juhu Kitchen To Remain Closed After FDA Inspection Finds 70% Compliance With Food Safety Standards | AI

Mumbai: ISKCON Juhu’s kitchen will remain closed until necessary corrective measures are completed and full compliance with food safety standards is achieved, following an FDA inspection on September 3 that assessed its compliance at 70%. The organisation said it has initiated corrective measures and is cooperating with authorities to address the observations.

FDA Inspection Identifies Areas Requiring Corrective Measures

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified several areas requiring corrective action during its inspection of the ISKCON Juhu kitchen and food operations.

Following the inspection, ISKCON Juhu said it was in communication with the FDA and had begun implementing measures to address the observations and meet all applicable food safety and regulatory requirements.

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“The safety, hygiene and well-being of our devotees, guests and all those we serve remain our highest priority,” ISKCON Juhu Communications said in a statement.

The organisation said the kitchen would remain closed until the corrective measures are completed and full compliance is achieved.

ISKCON Juhu also said it was extending full cooperation to the authorities and was committed to maintaining the required standards of food safety and hygiene before resuming kitchen operations.

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