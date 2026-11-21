Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam announces a proposed five-to-six-day extension for women candidates whose police recruitment physical tests coincide with menstruation | X - @iYogeshRKadam

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Women candidates appearing for Maharashtra Police recruitment physical tests will no longer have to forfeit their opportunity if their menstrual cycle coincides with the scheduled test date.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Friday announced that eligible candidates will be granted an extension of five to six days, subject to a medical examination.

Medical Assessment To Determine Extension

Kadam said the proposed policy aims to ensure that menstruation does not become a hurdle for women aspiring to join the police force. Candidates experiencing menstruation on the day of their physical test can seek rescheduling after their health condition is assessed by authorised medical personnel. Additional time may also be considered depending on the candidate's medical condition.

The minister pointed out that nearly 90 per cent of police recruitment aspirants come from rural areas, including a significant number of women. He stressed the need to make recruitment centres more accessible and provide basic facilities such as clean toilets, sanitary pads, changing rooms, drinking water and rest areas.

Physical Tests Include Running And Long Jump

The announcement assumes significance as police recruitment involves physically demanding tests, including 100-metre and 800-metre running, shot put and long jump. Candidates undergo months of preparation for these tests, while menstrual symptoms such as abdominal cramps, back pain, fatigue and dizziness can affect their physical performance.

The proposed arrangement is expected to provide relief to women candidates who otherwise risk losing their chance despite months of preparation. The government will issue detailed guidelines specifying the application procedure, medical assessment, required documents and implementation mechanism.

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Candidates have been advised to follow official recruitment notifications and instructions issued by designated recruitment authorities for further details.

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