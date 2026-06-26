Maharashtra To Form Expert Panel On Data Centres’ Water Consumption & Environmental Impact | IANS - Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday said it will set up a panel to examine concerns over data centres’ large-scale water consumption and their overall environmental impact. It will request noted scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar to head the committee, Industries Minister Uday Samant told the State Legislative Council.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena’s Dr Manisha Kayande, Samant said the state’s Economic Advisory Council had recommended development of data centres as a vital step towards achieving the goal of a trillion-dollar economy.

The Viksit Maharashtra 2047 programme has also set a target of developing data centres with a combined capacity of 30 to 40 gigawatts.

Read Also IIT Bombay Hosts Workshop On Data-Driven Solutions For Air Pollution Using PAVITRA Platform

The minister informed the House that potable water would be supplied only for staff use, while data centres would be required to treat and reuse wastewater for operational purposes. In addition, they are being encouraged to rely on non-conventional sources of energy.

Similar directives have been issued to Amazon and Blackstone, which are setting up data centres in Maharashtra. Both companies have agreed to bear the associated costs, Samant said.