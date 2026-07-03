Maharashtra To Fill 5,012 Assistant Professor Posts; Minister Chandrakant Patil Assures Hassle-Free NOCs For Eligible Colleges | VIDEO

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Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that the state government has accelerated the recruitment process for 5,012 Assistant Professor posts in recognised non-government aided colleges and assured that eligible institutions completing the required formalities will face no hurdles in obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Responding to a question raised by MLC Vikram Kale during Question Hour, with supplementary questions from members Jayant Azgaonkar, Chandrakant Raghuvanshi and Abhijit Wanjari, Patil said the government approved the recruitment of 5,012 vacant Assistant Professor posts through a Government Resolution issued on February 11, 2026. The equitable allocation of these posts was completed on March 23, 2026.

महाविद्यालयीन भरतीतील गैरव्यवहार रोखण्यासाठी जॉइंट डायरेक्टर स्तरावरील NOC बंद करून संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया ऑनलाईन केली असून, दोषींवर कडक कारवाई केली आहे. विद्यार्थी संख्येनुसार पारदर्शक पदवाटप करण्यात आले असून, शारीरिक शिक्षण व ग्रंथालय विषयांच्या मान्यतेसाठी अर्थ खात्याकडे पाठपुरावा… pic.twitter.com/g5jzCFdMEV — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) July 2, 2026

Recruitment Process Accelerated

Patil said that, along with 172 posts approved earlier, this is the largest recruitment drive for Assistant Professors undertaken in Maharashtra in several years. He added that the present government had already completed recruitment for nearly 2,900 previously sanctioned posts.

The minister said the Finance Department has approved the recruitment, and subject-wise allocation of vacancies has been carried out based on student enrolment as of October 1, 2025. At least 50 per cent of the sanctioned posts in every subject will be filled, while priority will be given to departments where no teacher is currently available, ensuring that students have access to faculty in all essential disciplines.

Online NOC Portal Operational

Patil said the Higher Education Department had already informed colleges about subject-wise vacancies in the first phase. Following verification of reservation rosters, the government has operationalised the DHE NOC Portal to issue No Objection Certificates online to eligible institutions.

He clarified that colleges must complete the mandatory roster process before recruitment. Once this requirement is fulfilled, there will be no difficulty in issuing NOCs.

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The minister also said more than 500 posts remained vacant during the previous recruitment process due to promotions and other administrative reasons, and added that regional Joint Directors have been instructed to promptly resolve any recruitment-related issues faced by colleges.

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