Maharashtra To Fast-Track Slum Rehabilitation Projects In Mumbai And Pune: Minister Madhuri Misal

Minister Madhuri Misal directed officials to accelerate slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai and Pune through better planning and coordination | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minority Development and Waqf, Madhuri Misal, on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the implementation of slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai and Pune to ensure greater transparency, efficiency and timely execution.

Chairing a review meeting, Misal instructed officials to complete all necessary procedures at the earliest for implementing the projects on a pilot basis through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and MahaPreit.

She stressed the need for a coordinated approach to ensure that rehabilitation schemes are executed effectively and deliver tangible benefits to eligible residents.

Review Of Rehabilitation Projects

The meeting was attended by MahaPreit Managing Director Bipin Shrimali, Pune Slum Rehabilitation Authority Chief Executive Officer Satishkumar Khadke, Housing Department Deputy Secretary Chandrashekhar Tarange and other senior officials.

During the review, officials discussed the progress of ongoing slum rehabilitation schemes in Mumbai and Pune and deliberated on measures to strengthen project planning and execution.

The discussions focused on appointing a consultant for better project planning, conducting comprehensive surveys of ongoing projects, examining area-wise details, carrying out boundary corrections and undertaking visual verification to ensure accuracy in implementation.

Focus On Timely Execution

Misal directed officials to maintain close coordination among the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), district administration, MHADA and other concerned agencies to remove bottlenecks and complete all project-related activities within the stipulated timeframe.

She also instructed the authorities to complete the required surveys and submit objective reports at the earliest so that development works can proceed without delay.

Emphasising the importance of time-bound implementation, the Minister said all agencies must accord priority to slum rehabilitation projects to ensure that redevelopment is carried out efficiently and transparently.

Also Watch:

The state government, she said, is committed to accelerating rehabilitation projects through better planning, inter-departmental coordination and effective monitoring, ensuring improved housing and living conditions for slum dwellers in Maharashtra's major urban centres.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/