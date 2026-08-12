Maharashtra To Fast-Track Cyclone Nisarg Rehabilitation In Raigad; Revised Disaster Rehabilitation Policy To Offer 500 Sq Ft Plots And Civic Amenities

The Maharashtra government has decided to speed up rehabilitation of Cyclone Nisarg-affected families in Raigad and revise the disaster rehabilitation policy to provide housing assistance, 500 sq ft plots and better civic amenities | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Maharashtra government will expedite the long-pending rehabilitation of families affected by Cyclone Nisarg in Raigad district, while the process of framing a revised policy for the rehabilitation of villages hit by landslides, floods and other natural disasters has been accelerated.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil. Minister Bharatsheth Gogawale strongly raised the issue of rehabilitation of families affected by Cyclone Nisarg in Raigad and sought an early resolution.

Policy Review Underway

The meeting reviewed the existing rehabilitation policy notified through a government resolution dated October 14, 2022, covering villages affected or rendered vulnerable by floods caused by excessive rainfall, landslides, cracks in land, hill collapses, landslips and other natural disasters.

The government is proposing several amendments to the policy. As per a June 9, 2026 corrigendum, eligible families will receive housing assistance through the district disaster management committee. The amended provisions will also allow civic amenities to be provided in villages that have already been rehabilitated.

Under the proposed policy, eligible families in rehabilitated settlements will be allotted an independent plot of at least 500 sq ft. If their original plot was larger than 500 sq ft, an alternative plot of the same area will be provided, subject to availability.

If sufficient alternative land is unavailable, compensation for the remaining area will be provided in accordance with a government notification issued on August 27, 2014.

Cabinet Approval To Be Sought

The revised policy will incorporate these provisions with the objective of ensuring that disaster-affected families receive appropriate rehabilitation. It will subsequently be placed before the state Cabinet for approval.

The meeting also discussed providing basic civic amenities in rehabilitated villages in Mahad and Poladpur in Raigad. Officials were directed to coordinate to ensure roads, water supply, electricity, healthcare and educational facilities for the rehabilitated residents.

Gogawale stressed that several families suffered extensive losses due to Cyclone Nisarg and required safe and permanent rehabilitation. The government expressed its commitment to resolving the issue at the earliest.

Focus On Disaster-Affected Villages

The meeting also emphasised the need to update the existing policy to address rehabilitation requirements arising from excessive rainfall, floods, landslides, hill collapses and cyclones. Practical suggestions put forward by elected representatives will be incorporated into the revised policy before it is submitted to the Cabinet.

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Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, legislators Manoj Ghorpade, Shekhar Nikam, Babaji Kale and Shankar Mandekar, along with officials and representatives of the concerned departments, attended the meeting.

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